The children of Kerry and Sally (Kemp) Wilcox — Mark (Mindy), Jeff and Susan — announced their parents’ the 60th anniversary on April 25, 2019.
Kerry and Sally were married April 25, 1959, in Hood River, where they were High School sweethearts.
They first lived in Corvallis, Ore., while Kerry earned his electrical engineering degree from Oregon State University. After graduation, Kerry went to work for GTE in Everett, Wash.
They lived and raised their children in Marysville, Wash., Beaverton, Ore., and Mt. Vernon, Wash. Sally worked as a legal assistant and for Snohomish County. Kerry retired from GTE as Marketing Manager PNW in 1993.
Kerry and Sally have seven grandchildren.
They spent their first retirement years traveling to Arizona with friends, golfing and hiking. They rarely missed a grandchild’s athletic or school event, which was a full-time job for many years.
Kerry and Sally moved from their longtime beach house on Whidbey Island to Anacortes, Wash., eight years ago, where they are both very active in the community. They can be found digging razor clams on the Pacific Ocean, hiking remote backcountry (also Washington Park), visiting their favorite wineries in eastern Washington, fishing, hunting and barbecuing with family and friends.
The family will be celebrating Kerry and Sally’s anniversary in August in an all-family hike to the top of Bear Mountain in Eastern Washington.
