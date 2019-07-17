B2 wedding announcementjpeg.jpg

Hannah Kingrey and Tabitha Miles

 Kel Ward Photography

Hannah Kingrey and Tabitha Miles were married April 27, 2019, at Oxbow Regional Park in Gresham, Ore., by co-officiants and friends of the brides Margaux Meganck and Alyssa Schneider. Attendants were Emma Kingrey, Hannah’s sister, and Roddric Shropshire, Tabitha’s best friend.

Parents of the couple are Collette and Kevin Kingrey, Hood River, and Maurice and Evette Miles, Baton Rouge, La.

Hannah graduated from Portland State University with a M.Ed in curriculum and instruction and works as a humanities teacher at Oregon Trail Academy in Boring, Ore. Tabitha graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a B.A. in history and is operations supervisor for Metro at Oxbow Regional Park.

The couple, who met while teaching abroad in Guangzhou, China, in 2015, was first married in a legal ceremony at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Nov. 23, 2018, by Judge Cheryl Albrecht. They make their home in Sandy, Ore.

