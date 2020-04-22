Dean Arthur Bump, 69, and Alicia Dawn Koskela, 44, both of Cascade Locks, on March 6.
Karmyn Michelle Teschner, 38, and Chance Mathew Penn, 34, both of Cascade Locks, on March 10.
Timothy Eugene Vanderslice, 49, and Nancy Gail Vanderslice, both of Hood River, on March 12.
Jed Hunter Hayes Gleasman, 30, of Hood River, and Sara Bakiri, 27, of Casablanca, Morocco, on March 13.
Douglas Glenn Lahti, 64, and Gail Karen Severinsen, 63, both of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on March 17.
Kristen Lily Sadeghi Naeini, 37, and Patrick Agustinho, 31, both of Vancouver, Wash., on March 17.
Jessica Marie Cresanti-Daknis, 26, and Jonah Wesley Bonn, 24, both of Seattle, on March 18.
Emma Louise Napier, 31, of Portland, and Austin Kaleb Henry, 25, of San Diego, on March 18.
Bryan Lee Williams, 33, and Marina de Carvalho Bacil, 35, both of Redmond, Wash., on March 20.
Morag Fiona Corrina Sewell, 37, of Hood River, and Graham Thomas Lavery, 45, of Powell River, British Columbia, Canada, on March 23.
Monica Louise Green, 35, and Juan Gabriel Garcia, 31, both of Bingen, on March 24.
Christopher Warren Robinson, 55, of Portland, and Vanessa Lane, 49, of Hood River, on March 26.
Daniel Rocha, 41, of Gresham, and Ghinny Vanessa Ordonez, 38, of Portland, on March 27.
James Brian Dunlap, 20, and Jessica Kay Edwards, 17, both of Oregon City, on March 30.
Alexandra Hope Willis, 18, of Hood River, and Jacob Samuel Gazan, 21, of Las Vegas, on March 30.
