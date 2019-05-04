Heather Jean Kaebisch, 35, and Sean Paul Bucher, 29, both of Hood River, on April 1.
Natiyah Bre Michelle Robinson, 25, and Jonathan Robert Ingram, 23, both of Lyle, on April 2.
Brian Leroy Baskins, 40, and Julie Ann Rieger, 54, both of Hood River, on April 3.
Martin Allen Grace, 54, and Ginny Rebecca McCarty, 45, both of Hood River, on April 4.
Donna Lee Gaudreault, 56, and Juana Cortes Castanon, 47, both of Cascade Locks, on April 9.
Austin Scott Griffiths, 27, and Sissel Holloway, 28, both of Hood River, on April 9.
Alexis Marika Moren, 35, and Jenna E. Szyluk, 41, both of Tigard, on April 10.
Nicole Elaine Leader, 39, and Patrick Thomas Williams, 40, both of Hillsboro, on April 12.
Angela Gail Durant, 46, and Thomas Jason Voigt, 52, both of Portland, on April 16.
Scott Thomas Schaller, 34, and Athena Marie Leeman, 27, both of Navarre, Ohio, April 25.
Megan Nicole McKim, 30, and Trevor Patrick Shearer, 32, both of Hood River, on April 26.
Aundreianna Leah Plumb, 19, and Jace William James Fleming, 19, both of Vancouver, Wash., on April 16.
Gabriela Chavez Lopez, 24, and J. Jesus Cordova Gonzalez, 23, both of Hood River, on April 30.
Jason Scott Pincock, 44, and Bethany Sue Schumacher, 52, both of Hood River, on April 30.
