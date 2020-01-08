December 2019
Trevor Andrew Drvodelic Jr., 32, and Erica Andrea Buckner, 37, both of Grovetown, Ga., on Dec. 2.
Abraham Macias Ramirez, 22, and Julie Anay Rincon Fuentes, 18, both of Hood River, on Dec. 6.
René Dubois Furan, 25, of Yakima, and Emily Kaye Black, 29, of Stevenson, on Dec. 9.
Nichole Celia Vella, 43, and Dylan Tonnucci Zwicker, 35, both of Portland, on Dec. 13.
Danielle Neysa Green, 30, and Zachary Taylor Allen Stearns, 29, both of Hood River, on Dec. 20.
Stephany Itjem Starr, 27, and Allison Kari Moore, 33, both of Wasco, on Dec. 20.
Misty Dawn Smyer, 33, and Mark Sean Driscoll, 43, both of Yakima, on Dec. 30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.