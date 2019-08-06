Megan Brunjes Brophy, 31, and Joel Joerg Bruegger, 35, both of Campbell, Calif., on July 1.
Destiny Shaun Olsen, 32, and Taylor Jacobsen Lake, 38, both of Salt Lake City, on July 1.
Kendra Lynn Vuori, 25, of Snohomish, Wash., and Kevin Thomas Waldron, 27, of Lake Stevens, Wash., on July 1.
Ryan Michael Dutchuk, 38, and Amber Joy Taylor, 37, both of Hood River, on July 2.
Ellie Marie Schmidt, 26, and Christopher Anthony Dirks, 26, both of Parkdale, on July 2.
Kirah Frances Aldinger-Gibson, 30, and Ryan Sullivan Kusche, 30, both of Cocolalla, Idaho, on July 3.
Christopher William Mann, 34, and Kasy Michelle Delapasse, 45, both of Portland, on July 3.
Gregory Allen Holmstrom, 36, and Stacey Marie Phillips, 33, both of Washougal, on July 5.
Alexa Carlee Schiffman, 26, and Matthew Donald Ward, 29, both of Mound, Minn., on July 5.
Paul Berra Jr., 49, of Portland, and Kara Nicole Cochran, 39, of Hood River, on July 8.
Adrienne Claire Charap, 29, and Scott Patrick Marmillion, 29, both of Wichita, Kan., on July 8.
Kathryn Merrill Doyne, 35, and Charles Kelly Cannon, 37, both of Mosier, on July 10.
Casandra Bree Tomczak, 36, and James Douglas Burcham, 41, both of Portland, on July 10.
Shelby Carter, 24, of Parkdale, and Alexander Flemmer, 35, of Hood River, on July 11.
Janet Louise Hamer, 76, and James Richard Hamer, 71, both of Hood River, on July 11.
Emily Lynn Campbell McCallum, 31, and Jarid Nauvin Ghorashian, 27, both of Portland, on July 11.
Kaitlyn Marie Sczygelski, 26, of Cascade Locks, and Clint Thomas White, 34, of Trail, Ore., on July 11.
Jose Gordian Rosales, 38, and Luz Elena Valdez Torres, 37, both of Hood River, on July 12.
Mark Nenneman Robson, 28, and Emma Crane O’Melia, 26, both of Portland, on July 12.
Marylou Castillo, 22, and Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Calderon, 25, both of Hood River, on July 15.
Jennifer Grace Radke, 47, and Michael John Flanigan, 48, both of Portland, on July 15.
Rick Roland Suksdorf, 63, and Karen Linda Rosado, 59, both of Battle Ground, on July 16.
Alondra Suzeth Garcia, 21, of Odell, and Isidro Ramirez Aguilera, 21, of White Salmon, on July 18.
Samantha Keogh Lindsay, 31, and Bret Aaron Birman, 32, both of Fort Collins, Colo., on July 18.
Brett Anthony Johnson, 43, and Nicole Jaclyn Anderson, 40, both of Hood River, on July 22.
Amanda Deanne McCafferty, 24, and Austin Sterling White, 24, both of Harrisburg, S.D., on July 22.
Rebecca Lauren Bleam, 36, of E. Greenville, Pa., and Sergio Ivan Rodriguez, 35, of Pottstown, Pa., on July 23.
Carmen Leigh Vance, 34, and Christopher Daniel Kay, 36, both of Hood River, on July 25.
Michelle Renee Zook, 32, and Ross Charles Tilbury, 37, both of Largo, Fla., on July 25.
Maximiliano Pille Celaya, 26, of The Dalles, and Diana Nathali Mendiola Huizar, 21, of Hood River, on July 26.
Robert Steven Tan, 29, and Sadie Renee Wedel, 30, both of Seattle, on July 29.
Felisha Marie Coon, 32, and Justin David Burrone, 38, both of Hood River, on July 30.
Christina Joleen Grace, 32, and Jason Schmitt Thomas, 34, both of Parkdale, on July 31.
