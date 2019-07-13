Gary Jones Jr., 50, and Tammy Ann Stewart, 51, both of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on June 3.
William Eugene Macomber, 29, and Mari Renee Braden, 43, both of The Dalles, on June 3.
Phillip Todd Skulte, 29, and Anna Elizabeth Zuehlke, 29, both of Minneapolis, on June 3.
Shelly Lynn Darragh, 51, and Frederick Michael Pereira, 54, both of Hood River, on June 4.
Kathleen Mulvihill McKenna, 35, and Peter Ward Benziger, 37, both of Hood River, on July 5.
Connor Michael Webb, 24, and Rebekah Jo Galvez, 24, both of Hood River, on June 5.
Kelsey Ann Floyd, 22, of Vancouver, Wash., and Ryan Ray Aldrich, 22, of La Center, Wash., on June 7.
Shannon Kerry Hagerty, 30, and Jakob Benjamin Eibel, 26, both of Tigard, on June 7.
Melissa Diane Scroggin, 31, and Patrick Joseph Thompson, 32, both of Westwego, La., on June 11.
Erin Abigail Daily, 28, and Garrett James Grozak, 29, both of Seattle, on June 12.
Benjamin Vernon Fischer, 25, and Mary Frances Bridgewater Ambrose, 24, both of Hood River, on June 14.
Alesa Barbra Glander, 50, and Mikel Charles Campbell, 52, both of Prineville, on June 14.
Sandra Toche Chamonica, 27, and Jose Guadalupe Zacarias Baeza,26, both of Hood River, on June 14.
Daniel Joseph Wagar, 21, and Ann Marie Vankat Goodman, 19, both of Hood River, on June 14.
Claudine Marie Bridgeman, 42, and Rush Newell Hicks, 44, both of Hood River, on June 17.
Leticia Sonato Solorio, 27, of Hood River, and Jorge Luis Gavina, 26, of Woodburn, on June 17.
Todor Borisov Stoikov, 49, and Nada Dordevic, 42, both of Mosier, on June 17.
Tracy Alicia Scott, 56, and Curtis Dwight Johnson, 49, both of Gaithersburg, Md., on June 18.
Ryan Michael Concannon, 36, and Kaleigh Vera McBride, 29, both of Seattle, on June 21.
Eileen Marie Mangin-Hoeflich, 30, and Justin James Bailey, 32, both of Seattle, on June 21.
Rebecca Christine Potts, 31, and Justin Scott Schilling, 30, both of The Dalles, on June 21.
Brittney Marie Collete Bauer, 32, and Jordan Andrew Sherman, 33, both of White Salmon, on June 25.
Marcelino Virgen, 46, and Maria Azucena Rodriguez-Campos, 34, both of Hood River, on June 25.
Nicholas Sorenson Maddern, 33, and Nicole Renee Kroese, 28, both of New York, on June 27.
Robert Emmett Cronnelly, 23, and Mikalynn Faith Amos, 22, both of St. Maries, Idaho, on June 28.
Nathan Alexander Zorich, 47, and Leslie Ann McClain, 37, both of White Salmon, on June 28.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.