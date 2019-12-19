Brian Michael Mauldin, 43, and Raina Beth Wirta, 35, both of Portland, on Nov. 1.
Jewel Mercedes McKee, 23, and Forest Palmer Broddie, 24, both of White Salmon, on Nov. 5.
James Henry Armstrong Jr., 43, and Julie Christine Wagner, 37, both of Cascade Locks, on Nov. 6.
Megan Farrell, 38, and Ryan Ferrar Verdi, 37, both of Mosier, on Nov. 6.
Claudia Chamonica Chijate, 24, of Hood River, and Jose Reynaldo Montes Zuniga, 20, of The Dalles, on Nov. 8.
Caleb Farris Thornton, 20, and Paige Katherine Ross, 18, both of White Salmon, on Nov. 13.
Laszlo Techy, 37, and Melinda Stenge, 37, both of Hood River, on Nov. 19.
Efrain Gonzalez, 30, and Paulette Mendez, 30, both of Hood River, on Nov. 20.
Brett Michael Wells, 27, and Janice Marie Simmons, 27, both of Juneau, Alaska, on Nov. 22.
Matthew Igancio Wright-Rendon, 24, of Veneta, Ore., and Desirae Noelle Roush, 24, of The Dalles, on Nov. 26.
Katherine Marie Hill, 25, and Jeffrey Kellan Tanner, 26, both of Ridgefield, Wash., on Nov. 27.
Thomas A. Towler, 61, of Federal Way, Wash., and Gina Tonole, 66, of Puyallup, Wash., on Nov. 27.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.