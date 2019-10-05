Wade Thomas Mathison, 25, and Olivia Rose Diamond, 24, both of Hood River, on Sept. 3.
Joseph Paul Warren Kovacs Jr., 33, and Diana Marie Donaldson, 42, both of Hood River, on Sept. 4.
Bryan Scott Mathany, 62, and Becky Gene Ruby, 54, on Sept. 4.
Barney Mitchell Syverson, 61, and Patricia Avila Aguilar, 38, both of Vancouver, Wash., on Sept. 4.
Alyssa Lynn Allen, 32, and Tiffany Lynne Kidder, 38, both of Alvin, Texas, on Sept. 5.
James Low Richardson Jr., 66, and Shelley Allison Baer, 69, both of Carson, on Sept. 5.
Andrew Robert McIntyre, 34, and Elisa Lynne Oropeza, 36, both of Hood River, on Sept. 6.
Barbara Aylien Pacheco Olivero, 34, and Hernan Aguilar, 26, both of Hood River, on Sept. 6.
Colton Alonzo Schirmer, 23, and Samantha Zuno, 24, both of Toppenish, on Sept. 6.
Taylor Ryan Lockling, 21, and Hali Lyn Fugere, 22, both of Pendleton, on Sept. 9.
Daniel Bruce Sullivan, 40, and Jaime Lee Funston, 39, both of Hood River, on Sept. 9.
Michelle Jeanette Russek, 35, and Jedidiah Craig Miller, 27, both of North Bonneville, on Sept. 12.
Erin Connor Lunsford, 28, and Lucas Mecys Griganavicius, 27, both of Vancouver, Wash., on Sept. 13.
Maria Elizabeth Sandoval Cruz, 34, and Antonio Pille Arreola, 43, both of Hood River, on Sept. 18.
Julianna Carroll, 30, and Lucien Robert Lindsay, 40, both of Los Angeles, on Sept. 19.
Emily Klaire Kao, 29, of Hood River, and Brynden Caleb Rawdin Morris, 31, of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on Sept. 19.
Alexander Joseph Wiese, 29, and Jennifer Kristen Paternostro, 30, both of Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 19.
Catherine Lydia Edgell, 31, and Tony Benjamin Adams, 42, both of Corvallis, on Sept. 20.
Jose Reyes Rodriguez Perez, 42, and Karina Cortes Sandoval, 33, both of Hood River, on Sept. 20.
Jenetta Nicole Coffman, 34, and Ernesto Morales Mendez, 29, both of Hood River, on Sept. 23.
Gary Joseph Regalbuto, 69, and Elizabeth Marie Foster, 60, both of Hood River, on Sept. 24.
Shelley Mae Miller, 27, and Matthew Ronald Hart, 26, both of Bend, on Sept. 25.
Seth Aaron Popper, 47, and Sara Nichole Swyers, 42, both of Hood River, on Sept. 25.
Allison Kathleen Baker, 30, and Kenneth Michael McMahon, 29, both of Bothell, on Sept. 26.
Samuel Richard Benoit, 31, and Britt Ann Hogstrom, 31, both of White Salmon, on Sept. 27.
