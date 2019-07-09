Kathleen Joan Marie Rawson and Andrew Roach Crafts were married at Camp Arrowhead in Stevenson on Sept. 1, 2018. Parents are Pat and Becki Rawson and Greg Crafts and Nancy Roach, all of Hood River. Officiating the ceremony were the couple’s sisters, Katie Crafts and Claire Rawson.
Jake Patricelli was ringbearer; flowers were by Stepping Stones Farm and music was provided by family and friends, as well as Mill Creek String Band. Wedding coordinator was Jessica Patricelli.
The couple both graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2007. Andy graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering and works at Zepher, while Katie graduated from Seattle University in 2011 with a degree in civil engineering and is employed at Klickitat County Conservation District.
The couple honeymooned in Alaska. They have built their own home in BZ Corner.
