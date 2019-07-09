B2 wedding announcement.jpg
Photo by Calvin Van Sisseren

Kathleen Joan Marie Rawson and Andrew Roach Crafts were married at Camp Arrowhead in Stevenson on Sept. 1, 2018. Parents are Pat and Becki Rawson and Greg Crafts and Nancy Roach, all of Hood River. Officiating the ceremony were the couple’s sisters, Katie Crafts and Claire Rawson.

Jake Patricelli was ringbearer; flowers were by Stepping Stones Farm and music was provided by family and friends, as well as Mill Creek String Band. Wedding coordinator was Jessica Patricelli.

The couple both graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2007. Andy graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering and works at Zepher, while Katie graduated from Seattle University in 2011 with a degree in civil engineering and is employed at Klickitat County Conservation District.

The couple honeymooned in Alaska. They have built their own home in BZ Corner.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.