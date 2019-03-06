Maria de Lourdes Galvez Jaramillo, 52, and Francisco Javier Sotelo, 49, both of Hood River, on Feb. 5.
Maribel Rios Ayala, 24, and Juan Carlos Mercado Gandara, 28, both of Hood River, on Feb. 4.
Sarah Joy Levine, 35, and Curtis Allen III, 41, both of The Dalles, on Feb. 12.
Kevin Corey Weldon, 34, of Carson, and Monika Ann Sterr, 27, of Hood River, on Feb. 19.
Lisa Raff Fennell, 57, and Blake David Richards, 56, both of White Salmon, on Feb. 26.
Mindy Alyce Johnson, 28, and Harlin Carrico, 42, both of White Salmon, on Feb. 28.
