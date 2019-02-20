Join Gorge Grown Food Network, and OSU and WSU Extension Services, on Thursday, Feb. 21 for an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses.
This event will take place at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong, but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers,” said an event press release. “This is a unique chance for potential buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods: Chefs, supermarkets, specialty markets, restaurants, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors in search of local ingredients for commercial purposes to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.”
There will be time for buyers to connect with farmers and artisan food producers directly. Buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food items they are interested in sourcing locally. Farmers are encouraged to bring their fresh sheets or crop lists to share with buyers.
This event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register. Links to registration and more information is available at www.gorgegrown.com.
For more information, visit www.gorgegrown.com/event/matchmaker or contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
