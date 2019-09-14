In keeping with the History Museum’s mission of preserving and telling the stories of former Hood River County citizens, Cemetery Tales will once again take place in Hood River’s Idlewilde Cemetery Sept. 20-22.
“The hearts and souls of this year’s selected Idlewilde residents will come alive as local actors, dressed in period costumes, tell the life stories of those former citizens,” said a History Museum press release.
The citizens portrayed in this year’s Cemetery Tales are:
Della and Thomas Coon — Early pioneers, teachers, historian, farmer and civic leaders
William “Billy” Sunday — A major league baseball player and evangelist
Carl Krieg — Owner of Krieg Millwork and inventor
George Mark Nichols and wife, Martha — Nichols Boat Works shipbuilder and innovator
Soldiers — Alvin Fry, World War II prisoner of war and Irene McFarlane, World War II Army nurse
John Duckwall and wives Minnie and Hannah — Founder of Duckwall Packing House and civic leader
The event is not recommended for children 11 and under, and pets and strollers are prohibited.
Limited golf cart transportation is available for those needing walking assistance; call 541-386-6772 for a reservation.
Tickets are available online through www.brownpapertickets.com, over the phone at 541-386-6772, or in-person at the History Museum, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River.
Attendees should check in at Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, 15 minutes prior to the ticketed performance time to board the passenger van to the cemetery.
Performances will go on rain or shine, said the press release, so attendees are asked to dress accordingly and wear good walking shoes.
Visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/cemetery-tales for more information.
