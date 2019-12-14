Unitarians host winter holiday services
The Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites the public to join in the following holiday events in its meeting space at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. MCUUF is a progressive religious community that embraces theological diversity and is committed to building a just and compassionate world.
Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.: In Our Darkest Night. Winter holidays can be a painful time for those who have experienced loss. In this quiet and contemplative service with meditation, music, ritual and the spoken word, we’ll make sacred space to solace our hearts.
Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. In this family-friendly service, sing carols, light candles, and encounter the Christmas story as one full of hope and compassion.
For more information, contact Judy Zimmerman at 541-402-1860
St. Mary’s Christmas, New Year’s schedule
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its Christmas services as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 5 p.m. Children’s Christmas Mass in English; 7 p.m. Mass in Spanish; 9:30 p.m. Christmas carols and 10 p.m. Christmas Night Mass.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: 8 a.m. in Spanish and 10 a.m. bilingual.
The New Year marks the Solemnity of Mary and Masses will be held as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 5 p.m. English; 7 p.m. Spanish; midnight Mass at midnight.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: 8 a.m. bilingual Mass; 12:10 p.m. in English.
Wy’east Community Church celebrates
The Wy’east Community Church, the brown church in Odell, invites all to attend its twilight Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. “We will celebrate Advent with song and word,” said a church press release.
Faith Bible Church Christmas Eve service
There will be a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, Hood River.
Valley Christian posts Advent schedule
Every Sunday at 10:10 a.m., there will be a pre-worship Advent concert to prepare for the season. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15 is the third Sunday of Advent with the theme of joy. The 10:10 a.m. pre-worship concert will feature violinist Chari Harrington; the 10:30 a.m. service will feature the children and youth Christmas play. A Christmas fellowship dinner will follow at 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 is the annual Longest Night worship service at 7 p.m. with silence, prayers and candle lighting. Sunday, Dec. 22 is the fourth Sunday of Advent with the theme of love. The 10:10 a.m. pre-worship concert will feature carols.
Christmas Eve worship is Monday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature candlelight, carols and communion.
Sunday, Dec. 29 is carols Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Send church news and holiday bazaar information to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
