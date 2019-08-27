Hood River High School class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion on Aug. 17 at Divot’s at Indian Creek Golf Course. Pictured are, front row, left to right: Gordon Hinkle, Robert Arnold, Tim Wingerd, David Messenger, Philip Hukari, Russ Wagner, William Kent Krueger, Jim Henderson, Lang Chin and Gene Jones; second row, Joan Berndt Bennett, Jan Baldwin Panfilio, Jan Bell Krier, Karen Roberts Asbury, Ellen Calmettes, Florence Smith Muma, Bev Davis Shackow, Karen Burger, Debbie Jackson Fisher, Carol McDonald Pfaff, Rhonda Orcutt Gandy, Rosalie Hoory Pedroza, Jan Waters Lee and Tom Rath; third row, Rick Marsh, Margo Hicks Peifer, Scott Shipman, Laurel Smith Elliott, Andrew Birkenfeld, Mary Robbins Ray, Cindy Lee Goss, Carolyn DeHart Dexter, Sue Robinson Ray, Linda Palmer Gray, Penny Caldwell Anderson, Kay Mathis Stratton and Shannon Brock Holley; fourth row, Dan Diggs, Bud Bowers, Christine Ballard Jordan, Steve Wabschall, Wes Jensen, Dale Gallagher, Mark Allen, David Foster, Stan Porter, Mike Mockler, Linda Ledbetter Smith and John Schlosser.
