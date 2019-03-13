Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) announces the newest child advocates: Lisa Abel and Lisa Mockler, Hood River; Heidi Byers, The Dalles; Jennifer Mulder, Trout Lake; Kathrin Unger, White Salmon; and Elyse Keith, Lyle.
After completing 32 hours of training, the group was sworn into duty by the Honorable Janet L. Stauffer on Feb. 28. Judge Stauffer welcomed the newest advocates into duty and subsequently described many of the attributes she feels CASAs bring to the court and pertinent information concerning a child CASAs bring to the court’s attention.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for children in the foster care system and advocate for the needs and well-being of children through professionally trained and supported community volunteers, facilitating that children are heard, receive support through needed services, and reside in loving, safe, permanent homes in a timely manner. CASAs have the tremendous privilege, and responsibility, to have a positive impact in a child’s case, said a press release.
More than 400,000 children are in foster care in any given day in the United States, more than 260,000 children have a CASA advocating for their best interests, and more than 85,000 CASA volunteers help change children’s lives every year, said a press release.
Columbia Gorge CASA serves children in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Advocates serve children in care so that they might have the chance to live and develop in a safe, nurturing environment.
Volunteers receive 32 hours of pre-service training using the National CASA Volunteer Training Curriculum. New advocate training sessions will begin this spring. Those interested in learning more about the CASA program should contact Michelle Mayfield, training coordinator, or Susan Baldwin, volunteer manager, at 541-386-3468 or www.gorgecasa.org.
