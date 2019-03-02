Perhaps for some tastes, it’s just the right thing for a winter warmer, but in the category of emails I never finished reading came this one: “YOUR NEW FAVORITE FLAVOR: Salted caramel in a cup. You just don’t …”
Yes, I “just don’t,” or won’t.
I am of the opinion that two things belong in coffee: Ground beans and hot water (exceptions made for the occasional dollop o’something), but, okay, I know that salted caramel — the new pumpkin spice — appeals to some as a hot drink flavor.
No, the product that’s the true winter perker comes not in a 16-ounce cup (oh, sorry, grande), but in a 20-pound bag.
I refer, of course, to the precious crystals known as ice melt, which is loosely referred to as salt. In fact, it’s typically a blend of sodium chloride, magnesium chloride pellets, and calcium chloride pellets.
As anyone responsible for creating safe passage on sidewalks and parking lots, knows, the granular stuff is a critical substance.
Here at the Hood River News, we acquired a fresh stack of four bags Wednesday, apparently some of the only ones available in the county. We got ours at the Hood River Supply Odell store, and while we’re not exactly hoarding the bags, we can say keep calling Ace Hardware or Tum-A-Lum, they’re working hard to keep it in stock.
Here’s hoping you find it before you no longer need it. Of course, the need may arise again this month, and the stuff will come in handy next winter.
You can also make it at home: I found an online recipe involving salt, rubbing alcohol and fertilizer. For me, it seems a bit too industrial … meth-odical, if you know what I mean.
Not that I want to take my chances on the famously perilous Hood River News parking lot.
Driving to work in winter is often a process of caution, yet sometimes we experience no real spin-out zones on the roads up the valley or in town, until we get out of our cars and venture those last 30, sloping, yards.
This week, publisher Chelsea Marr has made sure to keep it graveled, so it’s been pretty good.
But, oh, that ice melt is a welcome sight. Otherwise, I know what I look like while heading toward the door: My version of that special slow, careful walk. On the slickest of days, it makes me think of the crouching stance my dad used while walking across the wooden floors of our house, trying to avoid stepping on Lego pieces. (The unique and painful effect of that mis-step resulting in the one, and only, time I ever heard my father curse.)
Like my dad avoiding sharp plastic squares, when I get out of my car and traverse the parking lot ice, I generally prefer short steps, knees slightly bent — what I call the “nervous duck” — arms extended with a gentle curve of the elbow, to better recover one’s balance or break one’s fall.
Other techniques include:
- The “skating” step (if your feet never leave the ground, you might not fall)
- The arms-horizontal method (good for keeping that salted caramel latte upright)
- The longer-steps approach (figuring that reduces the mathematical likelihood of falling)
Collectively, you might call these slow, angular movements “ice-chi.”
Of course, the truly smart folks have purchased foot-grippers to attach to shoes, meaning no ice-chi necessary.Every year I tell myself to pick up a pair, but every year I’m doing the duck instead of wearing the Yak.
And every year I tell myself there’s a product to be monetized: The piles of pushed-up snow encrusted with road cinders.
It could be a real racket, and also a public service: When the thaw happens, save public works the trouble of scooping up the red granulars. Shovel it up, bag it and re-sell it to folks who can’t find ice melt, but want a safe walk down the block to pick up their cup of salted caramel coffee.
(0) comments
