Elena Kroll and Chad Klaas have been chosen as the Elks Students of the Month for February. Both award winners are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.
Kroll is the daughter of Trent and Darla Kroll. She has a sister, Emma, who is a student at HRVHS as well. Kroll demonstrates excellence in the classroom, athletics, and in her extensive volunteer work. A member of the National Honor Society, she maintains a 3.88 cumulative GPA and has taken an array of honors and advanced classes including Honors English, Honors Literature, Honors Statistics, AP Geography, AP U.S. History, AP U.S. Government and Politics, AP Environmental Science, and AP Spanish.
She utilized her academic skills and love of learning when she served as an AVID tutor at a local middle school, tutoring a group of students and working as a teacher’s assistant. Being an AVID tutor was meaningful to her because she helped students to be successful in school and helped prepare them for college.
Kroll has been a three-sport athlete since her freshman year, participating in volleyball, lacrosse and wrestling. She competed at the USA Freestyle National Tournament in Fargo, N.D., and travelled to Canada with the wrestling team to practice and compete with Canadian national teams. Her junior year, she placed third at the OSAA State Wrestling Competition and was selected HRVHS Athlete of the Month. Kroll improved last year’s third place finish and won second place this year at the state competition.
Kroll has volunteered her time in various activities in our community. Along with her wrestling team, she volunteered as an assistant at the Bridge of the Gods Run, adopted a road for highway clean-up and helped to put on a spaghetti feed at the WAAAM annual fly in. As a lacrosse team member, she helped organize and run a lacrosse camp for kindergarten through middle school kids. She collected canned food for the FISH Food Bank, served as a life guard and crossing guard at the Gorge Kids Triathlon and worked as a volunteer in the rebuild of the Children’s Park. She also volunteered a week of her time to be a camp counselor at Outdoor School, where she helped set up meals and supervised kids in their classes, hikes, and free time.
Outside of academics, sports, and volunteer activities, Kroll works as a cashier at Smiley’s Red Barn and is a cashier and maintenance worker at Hood River Lavender Farm. She is also a member of the Toastmasters Public Speaking Club and has been a 4-H member for five years, raising and showing goats at the Hood River County Fair.
Whitworth University in Spokane is one of Kroll’s choices for college next year; she is considering majoring in anthropology or Spanish.
*
Klaas is the son of Jim and Andrea Klaas. He has an outstanding resume of academic excellence, athletic achievement, and volunteer service. A member of the National Honor Society, he maintains a 4.00 cumulative GPA while taking honors and advanced courses, such as Honors English, Honors Literature, Honors Physical Science, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP Geography, AP U.S. History, AP Calculus, AP Physics, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and Writing 121 and 122. He has been a student of Mandarin since his freshman year, and in the summers of 2017 and 2018 participated in a study abroad program in Suzhou, China, where he studied Mandarin and Chinese culture at Soochow University. He is a member of the HRVHS Robotics Team and with his team, advanced to the World Championships in Houston, Texas, in 2017.
He volunteered his engineering skills at the HRVHS STEM Fair, where he demonstrated robots and explained the robotics program.
Klaas is three-sport athlete, participating in water polo, swim team and track and field. He was the 2018 HRVHS Water Polo MVP and was selected for First Team 2018 OSSA State Water Polo. As a swimmer, he placed fourth in state in the 100m butterfly in 2018 and 2019, and added third in State in the 50 freestyle to his accolades this season as well. He was part of the HRVHS track team’s 4 x 400 meter first place finish at the OSAA State Track and Field Championships in 2018; he also placed second in the State in pole vault last year as well, with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches. At the Pole Vault Summit in Reno he increased his height to 14 feet, 10 inches.
Klaas has used his athletic skills and knowledge in his volunteer work as an official at middle school track meets. He assisted in the swimmer safety line at the Cross Channel Swim, helped do clean-up around the community swimming pool, and, along with other HRVHS swim team members, taught swimming lessons to kids.
Klaas has done clean-up work around HRVHS for Community Work Day, helped a classmate with his EA project planting trees, assisted with the Cub Scout Pine Wood Derby, and helped the Hood River Trail Stewards build and maintain trails. For his Eagle Scout project, Klaas built two picnic tables and a fireplace for the Tilly Jane restoration project. This project was especially meaningful to Klaas, as it is something that people will use and enjoy for decades to come. As a Life Scout for BSA Troop 282, Klaas helped with the Memorial Day event at Idlewild Cemetery, raising the flag, placing memorial wreaths, and organizing younger scouts. Klaas is also part of Cooper Spur Youth Ski Patrol and works with adult patrollers offering basic first aid and assistance to skiers.
Klaas has been admitted to Dartmouth College and plans to major in biomedical engineering.
