Sundiver at The Ruins July 4
At the Ruins in early July:
Thursday, July 4: Sundiver with Oakenfir, 6 p.m., all-ages show
Tuesday, July 9, Tezeta Band with The Real Sarahs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 11, The Wasco Brothers, 6 p.m., free all-ages show
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Alonzo Garbanzo solo shows
Coming to a town near you, guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo brings his six and 12-string guitars to the stage for an evening of originals and familiar covers.
Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m., Solera Brewery, Parkdale
Sunday, July 7, 6-8 p.m., Clocktower Ales, The Dalles
Rezurectors at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July, on Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 4-7 p.m.
July 4: Bart Popenoe; July 5: Amber & the Pale Ales; July 6: The Rezurectors; July 7: Small Footprints; July 10: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; July 12:
Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
West Coast Woodcut opens at Maryhill
The exhibition West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints by Regional Artists opens at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, July 13, and runs through Nov. 15. The exhibition explores the natural beauty, cityscapes and social worlds of the West Coast through 60 woodcut prints, linocuts and wood engravings by artists from Washington, Oregon and California. Among the featured artists: Berk Chappell, Dennis Cunningham, Erik Sandgren, Jonnel Covault, Manuel Izquierdo and Paul Gentry; Washington artist Yoshiko Yamamoto; and California artists Andrea Rich, Art Hazelwood, Daniel González, Gordon Mortenson, Leonardo Nuñez, Rik Olson and Tom Killion.
Tears of Joy Puppet Theater July 3
Kids activities and programs come to the Hood River County Library District in July, including kid-friendly workshops, comedy shows and more.
Wednesday, July 3 — Tears of Joy Puppet Theater performs The Story of the Stars, Parkdale Elementary (2 p.m.); Hood River County Library (5:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 6, 1 p.m. — For the Wind! Science Workshop: Registration required at 541-386-2535.
Wednesday, July 10, 5:30 p.m. — Leapin’ Louie’s Western Comedy Show.
Tyson Huckins at Rivertap July 5
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, July 5: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m. (Solo singer/songwriter)
Saturday, July 6: Alonso Garbanzo, 7-10 p.m. (Parkdale solo artist, covers)
Sunday, July 7: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Mighty Synclines at the Blue Barn
Songwriters and master instrumentalists Don, Jeff and Whit blend guitar, bass and drums effortlessly performing harmonically rich, bluesy numbers on Wednesday, July 3, at 7 p.m.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, Corner of Hwy. 14, Dallesport, Wash.
Fugawes at Zim’s July 6
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, July 5: The Wasco Brothers with Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick and Don Campbell, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 6: Fugawes, with Jeff Carrell, Victor Johnson, Steve May and Jeff Buehner, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Music this week at HoodCrest Winery
Performing live this week at Hood Crest Winery are the following acts (including the Tess and Patrik Barr, taking a break from making the wine to making the music):
July 5 — Moe Dixon, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
July 6 — Tess Barr Band, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
July 7 — Henry Schifter, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Kanopy streaming service at HR Library
The on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free for cardholders of the Hood River County Library District. “With more than 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers, films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform.” Sign up by visiting hoodriverlibrary.kanopy.com.
Pride Book Club meets July 11
On Thursday, July 11 from 6-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing one of this year’s Oregon Battle of the Books picks, “George” by Alex Gino: “When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl.” The group will be reading three articles about the controversy this choice engendered. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Countryside Ride at the Trout Lake Country Inn
Classic country and honky-tonk band Countryside Ride makes an annual appearance at the historic Trout Lake Country Inn on Saturday, July 6. Pedal steel guitar, stand-up bass, and twin telecaster guitars bring the twang of Bakersfield, $5 cover.
Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.
