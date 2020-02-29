The “Wind and Wire” concerts at Hood River Middle School this weekend feature an alumni of that historic place, Dr. Erik Steighner, Hood River Valley High School class of 2000. He’s now a college music professor in Tacoma.
Steighner will be soloist with the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta in shows Feb. 28 and March 1; his father, CGOA music director Mark Steighner, will wield the baton.
On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” by award-winning composer Mark Watters, “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms.
“It’s just fun,” Steighner said of playing in his home town. “Each time I come back I feel like I run into fewer people, so it’s not like a giant homecoming, but it still feels like home. You’re playing amidst all the memories of the musical experiences you had in that place, and it’s fun to measure yourself against the musican you were five or 10 years ago.”
He’ll have little time for socializing, though: Saturday, the day between the two shows, he needs to be in Portland to rehearse with a quartet he’ll perform with at an upcoming national conference.
The playbill is a far cry from Steighner’s last CGOA performance, in 2013, of a Claude Debussey rhapsody.
Steighner described Watters’ work as “a full-on concerto for saxophone and orchestra.” Written in the 1980s, it has long been familiar to him but he first heard it performed in full by one of his students.
“It was one of those “yes, I’ll get to that piece one day — and that day came,” joked Steighner, “It’s a fun, audience-friendly piece, in the vein of John Williams, accessible,” Steighner said.
Steighner enjoys a connection to Watters, who wrote the piece while on tour in the Northwest, though they have only met in passing. Watters was the first baritone player in the saxophone quartet of Steighner’s university teacher, Harvey Pittel.
Steighner is a music professor at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma and he also teaches at Tacoma Community College and University of Puget Sound. He and his wife, Cheryl, have a daugher, Audrey, 6, and a son, Owen, 3.
For the teacher, there is a bit of re-learning involved.
“I made a point of getting (the music) pretty well learned before the school year got really busy,” Steighner said. “I have another saxophone concert right after (the CGOA shows), and have to get my ducks in row, but this (CGOA works) is all on baritone, and I hadn’t done much with the ‘bari’ in a few years. It’s worked out well, I can focus on that and then can set the ‘bari’ aside. It’s a pain to carry around,” he laughed.
About CGOA
The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is the non-profit sponsor of several performing ensembles in the Columbia River Gorge area. Visit www.gorgeorchestra.org for more information.
