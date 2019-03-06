On March 9, the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum will open up its hangar doors to run some of the collection between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the monthly Second Saturday event. The feature of the month is the fabulous 1950s, said a press release.
“Come learn a bit of history about the decade. Hop a ride in many of the fun automobiles that would have been familiar faces in the era,” continued the press release.
“While much of the WAAAM collection focuses on pre-1950 objects, there is a special place in our culture for the cars of the ‘50s and we want to feature them,” said Museum Director Judy Newman. “Dust off your saddle shoes, air out the poodle skirt, grab the pomade, and join us.”
Those visiting in period costume will receive $2 off the admission price.
In addition, last month’s helicopter talk will be repeated at 1 p.m. for those who were unable to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.