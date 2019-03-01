Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s death Tuesday evening, after a battle with brain cancer, at age 69.
Flags were flown at half-staff Wednesday, and will be lowered from sunrise to sundown on the day of his interment. A subsequent flag order will be released for the day of Secretary Richardson’s interment. According to Deputy Secretary of State Leslie Cummings, Richardson passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends.
“Dan and I are saddened to hear this news today. Our hearts are with Secretary of State Richardson’s family, friends, and fellow lawmakers today,” said Governor Brown in a press release. “Regardless of what side of the aisle his colleagues sat on, we all knew Dennis’ kind heart guided his career of service to the people of Oregon. His reputation for perseverance not only guided him through the fight with cancer, it also gave us all reassurance that he was fighting cancer with the same determination he brought to work every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.