Hood River County is offering free N95 protective masks or cloth masks for small businesses in Hood River County to distribute to their customers.
Business owners or managers with fewer than 50 employees are invited to come pick up a box of masks at the Hood River County Administration Building on Friday, July 10, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pickup is first-come-first-serve, while supplies last.
The County received a total of 5,000 masks from the State of Oregon - 80 boxes of 50 N95 masks, and 80 boxes of 100 cloth masks.
"Sorry, it is a very small supply (the whole supply we received from the State) but we wanted to share them with you," said a County press release.
The masks are are intended specifically for Hood River customers who enter your store/facility not wearing a mask, said the press release.
For more information on mask requirements in Hood River County, visit https://www.co.hood-river.or.us/.
