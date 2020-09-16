Although we will see a gradual improvement in air quality, we will still be significantly affected by smoke this week, according to the Hood River County Health Department.
As of noon on Sept. 16, Hood River's air quality index was 163 (be aware that topographical differences can affect air quality within the region) which is still characterized as "UNHEALTHY."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends everyone stay indoors until the air quality index reaches 151 or lower, unless they are deemed essential (public safety officers, firefighters/EMS). High risk populations and those most affected by poor air quality should be especially vigilant.
According to Oregon Health Authority, 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide have been due to poor air quality. Providence and MCMC both continue to be stretched for bed capacity, but are maintaining operations, per Dean Markum, Region 6 & 9 HCC Liaison. ”At this point, they have not had to re-direct patients to different facilities," said the county health department.
With wildfire smoke creating unsafe air quality conditions, please remember to follow these tips to protect yourself and your family:
- Stay indoors as much as possible.
- Limit activity outdoors.
- If you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.
- Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves.
- Check current air quality conditions. Go to http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
- Remember that cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke; they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.
Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting https://wildfire.oregon.gov/.
Local Air Quality Information can be found here: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/p/fire-and-air-quality-map.html
En Español
Aunque veremos una mejora gradual en la calidad del aire, esta semana todavía nos veremos afectados por el humo significativamente, según el departamento de salud de el condado de Hood River.
Esta mañana nuestro índice de calidad del aire es 163 (tenga en cuenta que las diferencias topográficas pueden afectar la calidad del aire dentro de la región) el cual aún se caracteriza como "INSALUBRE."
Por ejemplo; Nueva Delhi India generalmente tiene menos de 200.
OSHA recomienda que todos permanezcan en el interior hasta que el índice de calidad del aire llegue a 151 o menos, a menos que se consideren esenciales (oficiales de seguridad pública, bomberos / EMS).
Las poblaciones de alto riesgo (las más afectadas por la mala calidad del aire) deben estar especialmente atentas.
Según la Autoridad de Salud de Oregon, el 10% de todas las hospitalizaciones en todo el estado se deben a la mala calidad del aire.
Providence y MCMC continúan extendiéndose para la capacidad de camas, pero mantienen las operaciones, según Dean Markum, enlace de HCC de las regiones 6 y 9. “Hasta este punto, no han tenido que redirigir a los pacientes a diferentes instalaciones”.
Manténgase a salvo del humo de los incendios forestales. Dado que el humo de los incendios forestales crea condiciones de calidad del aire inseguras, recuerde seguir estos consejos para protegerse y proteger a su familia:
• Quédese en el interior tanto como sea posible.
• Limite la actividad al aire libre.
• Si tiene una enfermedad cardíaca, pulmonar o enfermedades respiratorias como asma, siga los consejos de su proveedor de atención médica sobre la prevención y el tratamiento de los síntomas.
• Reduzca otras fuentes de humo, por ejemplo, fumar cigarrillos y las estufas de leña.
• Verifique las condiciones actuales de calidad del aire. Vaya a http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ para encontrar los recursos actuales sobre la calidad del aire y el humo de los incendios forestales.
• Manténgase hidratado. Toma bastante agua.
• Recuerde que las máscaras de tela y las cubiertas faciales no lo protegen del humo de los incendios forestales, pero sí ofrecen protección contra COVID-19. Los respiradores N95 pueden ofrecer cierta protección si se adaptan y usan correctamente. De lo contrario, pueden crear una falsa sensación de seguridad. Los N95 no están disponibles en medidas para niños.
Aprenda acerca los peligros del humo de los incendios forestales y como se puede mantener seguro visitando https://wildfire.oregon.gov/.
Aquí puede encontrar información sobre la calidad del aire local: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/p/fire-and-air-quality-map.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.