A major renovation project designed to improve work flow and enhance resident meals is nearly complete, to the relief and joy of Columbia Basin Care’s food service team who prepare and serve over 200 meals at the facility daily.
Reconstruction of the southwest side of the building began a year ago with plans to add restrooms, create office space for employees cramped in converted resident rooms and overhaul the commercial kitchen for the first time in decades.
While the kitchen footprint remains intact, the layout and workflow have been substantially reconfigured with additional windows, energy-saving lighting, expanded prep area, improved ventilation, new flooring and new more efficient appliances, including refrigerator and walk-in freezer, steamer, microwave, beverage bar, ice machine and dishwashing system. A few cherished workhorses remain, namely a 1960s-era mixer and a stove purchased a few years ago.
“It’s so spacious and bright,” Sarah Troxell, room service lead, said of the new kitchen. “I love it.”
Even grueling tasks have improved, said Ashly Ringer, dietary aide. “The dishwasher is so fast!”
The food service staff of 13 employees are not alone in being impacted by the change. Residents will notice changes, too, said Joe Fischer, food service director. “These improvements help us provide better food quality and food will remain hot for a longer time.”
The renovation is one of several recent food service upgrades. In 2018, Columbia Basin Care became the first skilled nursing facility in the Pacific Northwest to implement MatrixCare MealTracker, a meal management program that substantially reduced food waste and costs. To further maximize efficiency, all food service employees are now cross-trained to fill multiple roles, further strengthening meals and service for residents.
The kitchen renovation caps a major five-year improvement project that created a fresh new exterior with large courtyard, walking paths, garden space, and specially-designed areas for practical applications of physical and occupational therapy. In addition, a one-acre parcel of undeveloped land adjacent to the nursing home was transformed into a park with pavilion, wheelchair accessible paths, and picnic tables.
“We’re thrilled to make these valuable enhancements,” said Aubree Schreiner, executive director of Columbia Basin Care. “The improvements are an important investment in our residents, staff and community.”
Founded in 1964, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, not-for-profit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. As a nonprofit, the facility is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, comprised of individuals who live and work in The Dalles. While Wasco County owns the building and grounds, Columbia Basin is an independent company with local control and decision-making authority. As a non-profit, there are no owners or investors, and funds are dedicated to facility upgrades and staff improvements to increase quality of life for residents.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St. in The Dalles; 541-296-2156, colbasin.com.
