Larry Allen Dietrich, 73, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. He was born May 28, 1947, in Clayton, Wisc. Larry will be brought home to Wisconsin, where he will be buried next to his parents in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at the Silver Creek Church. A celebration of life will be held after early morning service on Sept. 13 at the Silver Creek Church.
Sandra Yvette Garrison Geiser, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 15, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held in September, details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
Thelma Ziegenbein, 104, died on Aug. 15, 2020, three weeks shy of her 104th birthday. She was born Sept. 6, 1916. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, Ore., with a reception to follow 2:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Due to the pandemic, all in attendance must wear a mask or face covering and are asked to practice social distancing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lillian Esther Hutson , 87, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born on Aug. 22, 1932. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shirley Winnifred Summers. 98, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Shirley was born on Jan. 31, 1922. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
