Fort Dalles Riders awards scholarship
The Fort Dalles Riders have named Summer Kendall as the recipient of a $1,500 Duane Fulps Memorial Horse Show Scholarship. A 2020 graduate of The Dalles High School who graduated with high honors, Kendall plans to attend the University of Montana in Missoula in September, where she will double major in criminal justice and psychology, minoring in social work. Her goal is to become a criminal justice profiler.
Kendall was the 2019 Queen of the Fort Dalles Riders, where she and her quarter horse Morgan-cross mare, Ecco, promoted and represented the Fort Dalles Riders and The Dalles at various fairs, rodeos and parades, including the Pendleton Roundup.
She has been active in horse 4-H for several years, is a member of the Oregon High School Equestrian Team representing The Dalles High School. She was also a member of the Haven Youth Group.
At the 2019 Wasco County Fair, her registered black Angus steer, Elliot, won the 4-H Reserve Market Steer. Additionally, she has also been a Fort Dalles Junior Rider.
In her spare time, Kendall works on her family’s historic cattle ranch on lower Chenowith Creek, formerly known as the Wetle Ranch, where she drives tractors, picks up hay, moves irrigation lines and works cattle.
She enjoys reading, local history and traveling.
Glenn Harding, vice president of Fort Dalles Riders, stated, “Summer has been a great ambassador not only the Fort Dalles Riders but for our community, as well. Her positive and can-do attitude along with her willingness to go the extra mile will serve her well in her future endeavors.
He added, "Summer is a young lady who is focused, knows exactly what she wants to do and is willing to work hard to reach her goal of completing her degrees in four years.
"Through all this focus and determination, she is also a nice person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.