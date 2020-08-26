Volunteers sell homemade face masks at The Dalles Farmer's Market every Saturday to raise money for the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Here for the long haul: Cascade Locks portable cabin builder has plans to expand
- Workplace outbreaks reported in HR county; Wasco County removed from state watch list
- Resident escapes two fires
- NORCOR jail to end ICE contracts
- Workplace outbreaks reported in Hood River County (English and Spanish)
- White River fire grows to 2,775 acres; Wasco Sheriff posts evacuation notices
- Two new fires: White River fire reported; Old Dalles Road fire contained
- Gorge school districts announce adjusted fall opening dates as plans evolve for 2020-21 school year
- ‘There is pain coming down the pike’: City of HR looks at how to spend two sources of COVID relief funding
- Obituary: Robert Manning
Images
Videos
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.