Mt. Hood National Forest has issued a pair of safety alerts for visitors to Lost Lake on Mt. Hood National Forest.
To reduce the risks of spreading COVD-19 and to comply with state and local guidelines this season, Lost Lake Resort and Campground closes their gates to the site once they reach 50 percent capacity. Many visitors have been parking on and along Forest Roads 13 and 1340 and walking to Lost Lake, according to a National Forest press release. Unfortunately, some of these vehicles have blocked the roadway and would prevent travel for emergency vehicles.
Parking on these sections of Forest Roads 13 and 1340 is prohibited. To ensure that emergency vehicles can respond to medical or other emergencies, the forest will be ticketing and towing illegally parked vehicles near Lost Lake. Owners must travel to Hood River to retrieve their vehicle.
During routine bridge inspections across the Mt. Hood National Forest, engineers identified critical safety hazards that require the immediate closure of the Lake Branch Hood River Bridge on Forest Road 13 to all vehicle traffic. The inspection discovered dangerous rot on several of the bridge’s support timber beams, or stringers. Built in 1970, the bridge is entirely made of wood. It is located at mile post 10.8 on Forest Road 13, just northwest of Lost Lake. The bridge will still be accessible to cyclists and hikers.
Visitors to Lost Lake should travel from the northeast, via Lost Lake Road, which becomes Forest Road 13. Lost Lake will fill up extremely quickly and be closed early on weekend days.
For more information , visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.