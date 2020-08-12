Kiwanis to ‘Stuff the Bus’
The Dalles Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a “Stuff the Bus” project to gather needed school supplies for local students.
Items may be dropped off at a school bus parked near Staples in the Safeway Mall parking lot Aug. 27-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Many local families have trouble affording school supplies, especially during this time of layoffs and isolation, said a Kiwanis press release.
Supplies normally available schools are especially needed for stay-at-home online learning. Kiwanians hope to fill the bus with donated supplies. Financial contributions are also welcome.
New or gently-used musical instruments will also be part of the collection. These donated items will support school bands and help musically-inclined students.
For more information, visit the Kiwanis website at www.thedalleskiwanis.org, or contact Helen Elsmore at 541-298-5233 or helenshome@charter.net.
Public hearing
A public hearing via Zoom is scheduled Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to consider the denial of appeal 030-20 of a The Dalles administrative decision in March approving Subdivision 74-19, Legacy Development Group, to divide one 6.92 acre parcel into 72 lots of varying size with a proposed community park.
HR Watershed Group launches new website
The Hood River Watershed Group has launched its new website at www.hoodriverwatershed.org.
The new website showcases information about the core components of the watershed, including the water, the fish and wildlife, the forest and farms, and the people. The website highlights the work of the watershed group, providing information on habitat restoration, water conservation, watershed-scale planning and studies, monitoring, and education. Current and past project overviews offer visitors a closer look at the accomplishments of the watershed group and its partners over the past 30 years, according to a HRWG press release.
“We also wanted to provide a place for people to learn about the Hood River Watershed and how we as a community depend on and connect with the Watershed on a daily basis,” said the press release.
The Hood River Watershed Group’s purpose is to sustain and improve the Hood
River watershed through education, cooperation, and stewardship.
“The watershed group envisions a resilient landscape that supports native fish and wildlife, a community willing to protect and restore its natural resources, and a local economy that thrives within the natural systems of the watershed,” said the press release. “To accomplish this, the watershed group partners with local organizations, tribes, businesses, landowners and many others.”
For more information, contact Cindy Thieman at the Hood River Watershed Group at 541-386-6063 or cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
HR Saddle Club hosts fundraising sale Aug. 15
Time again for the Hood River Saddle Club’s annual fundraiser sale (saddles/tack plus household goods and much more). Proceeds are used to promote horseback riding as a sport and for clubhouse/grounds’ repairs and improvements.
The sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the sale will be held outside at HRSC, 4384 Belmont Drive (corner of Country Club and Belmont). Shoppers must wear masks and observe social distancing. Masks, gloves and other precautions will be used by club members in setting up and working the sale.
HRSC is now a 501c3 non-profit organization. “In kind” donations to the sale are tax deductible, and donations of items in excellent condition will be greatly appreciated.
Call club manager Helen Hansen at 541-399-6654 to arrange a date/time to bring them by.
E-Bike raffle supports scholarships
Hood River — Only 750 tickets will be sold for the Scott USA Sub Active E-Bike that the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) is raffling off this month. Tickets are $10 each and three for $25.
“The bike is worth $2,199 and with the limited ticket sales, the odds aren’t bad,” says HRCEF Fundraising Chair Mike Schend.
“And it’s for an excellent cause — college scholarships for graduates of Hood River Valley High School. There are still more students who need financial help for college,” he added. HRCEF awarded $193,000 in 106 college scholarships this year. In addition to HRCEF scholarships funded by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, the Ed Foundation fundraises directly for 10-12 additional scholarships.
“COVID-19 shut down all of our big-ticket fundraising events this year, but we want to be sure that our graduates still get supported as they head off to education after high school. The E-Bike Raffle is a way for everyone to kick in and support the Class of 2021 and get a chance to win a great prize,” said HRCEF President Jan Veldhuisen Virk.
The bike is on display at Rosauers, and tickets can be purchased at the courtesy desk. For a “no-touch” ticket purchase, go to hrcef.org/win-this-e-bike to buy tickets online and review machine details.
