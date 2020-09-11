The Port of Hood River has opened several of its Hood River waterfront sites for evacuees fleeing the wildfires in Clackamas County and other regional wildfires. Lot 1, the Event Site, the Marina Boat Launch parking lot, and the DMV parking lot are all open for overnight parking for evacuees.
Details, a map, updates and announcements available here: https://bit.ly/portevac
