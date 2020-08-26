Skyline Foundation will host “Shine On!”, a virtual event, Aug. 27 through Aug. 30. The four-day virtual fundraising event is honoring Skyline Health’s Health Care Heroes, who worked diligently preparing for COVID-19 — risking their own health to ensure the community’s well-being, according to a Skyline press release. This online auction and special appeal is in lieu of the foundation’s spring gala “Cultivate Columbia”, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
The event will host a silent auction with more than 60 items to bid on and an opportunity to donate directly in honor of the Skyline Team. It will be accessible via mobile devices or computer. All proceeds benefit Skyline Health’s community focused programs and services such as its Breast Health Program, annual health care and nursing scholarships, and other local community programs.
“We want to express how tremendously proud we are of our Skyline Team for their dedication on the frontlines during this COVID pandemic,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Health Foundation director. “Shine On! is just one way to demonstrate our appreciation. We hope you’ll join us and help honor these devoted Health Care Heroes.”
Register now at bidpal.net/shineonskyline, call 509-637-2602 or email shineon@myskylinehealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.