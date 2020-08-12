After a hiatus of many years, The Dalles Beautification Committee has revived the “Beautification Award” to honor The Dalles’ homeowners who have worked to improve the beauty of their homes and gardens. Pictured are, left to right, Connie Krummrich of the Beautification Committee; The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays; Beautification Committee member Brenda Coats; Columbia Gorge Real Estate broker Jorge Barragan; and award recipients Stephen and Vande Wegner. The home is at 311 W. 12th St., The Dalles. The monthly award will be awarded through October, with a Christmas award in December, and will return in April of 2021. The wooden sign was made by local artist Jeff Stewart.