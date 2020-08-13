A total of 31 Mosier-area Pacific Power customers remain out of power Thursday morning after a total of 8,600 customers lost power Wednesday night.
The outage, starting at about 6 p.m., was caused by the Mosier Creek fire, according to power company spokesman Drew Hanson. By 8:46 p.m. Wednesday power had been restored to all but 46 customers, Hanson said. A crew is standing by as of noon Thursday to reconnect the 31 remaining, once they get word from authorities of the Mosier Creek firefighting effort that it is safe to go in, Hanson said.
Two electrical power outages happened Wednesday in Hood River and west Wasco County, the first from a downed tree at 2 p.m., lasting 16 minutes and affecting about 1,800 customers throughout downtown and the Heights of Hood River. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, the county building and Port offices were among those affected.
After the 6 p.m. fire, crews immediately began sectionalizing the affected area and switching circuits so customers could come back up, Hanson said.
He noted that Pacific Power has a free smart device app that provides minute-by-minute outage updates, available at Apple or Google stores.
