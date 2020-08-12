What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school and a brief history. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room, MoCo, and Brenna’s Market.
Aug. 15 — Hood River Saddle Club Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside at the club, 4384 Belmont Drive. See page 8 for details.
Thru Aug. 17 — eBike Fundraiser for Hood River Education Foundation. See page 13 for details.
Children and Teens
Aug. 12-13 — The Zaniac Virtual Show. Sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries. View at fvrl.librarymarket.com/zaniac-virtual-show (click “View” button).
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Beginning Aug. 12 — Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Virtual Program Series, 2 p.m. Free, six week series; open to anyone 60 and older. Learn about aging process, risk factors and behaviors, more. For info, contact Britta Willson at brittany.willson@providence.org or 541-387-6404.
Aug. 12 — Dufur Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Agenda: Donations, RV gravel, baseball.
Aug. 13 — English Conversation Circle, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries. Part of a combined series; registration includes all following events in the series. Need phone, computer or tablet. Register at fvrl.librarymarket.com/english-conversation-circle-450.
Aug. 13 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Register at hoodriverdemocrats.org.
Aug. 16-19 — Oregon Short Film Fest, outside at Sunshine Mill Winery, The Dalles. Tickets $30 online at www.eventbrite.com/e/oregon-short-film-festival-summer-2020-tickets-113718759872?aff=Website. Film selections, more at info.filmfestivalcircuit.com/blog/oregon-short-film-festival-summer-2020.
Aug. 17 — Hood River Planning Commission Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m. at Hood River City Hall. Also held via Webex. Visit cityofhoodriver.gov/planning/planning-commission-meetings for info.
Aug. 19 — Cooking Rice Noodle Bowls with Samantha Rodgers, 5:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. More info at arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Upcoming programs: Aug. 13, Karl Vercouteren on getting on the map of the National Vote for Women Trail; Aug. 20, Interim D-21 Superintendent Theresa Peters on plans for fall. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.