What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school and a brief history. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room (open Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.), MoCo (for hours/days, see www.mosiercompany.com), and Brenna’s Market (open daily).
Aug. 27-29 — The Dalles Kiwanis “Stuff the Bus” Project, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Safeway Mall parking lot (near Staples), The Dalles. Collecting school supplies and new or gently-used musical instruments for local students. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org, 541-298-5233 or helenshome@charter.net.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Aug. 26 — Gorge Youth Mentoring Info Session, 5-6:30 p.m.; register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAld--uqDojEtYDc1v17EXSIW3DvixkUQJz. Learn about Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring program. For more information, email gym@nextdoorinc.org.
Aug. 26 — (Virtual) Happiness Group, 6-7 p.m. Moderated by Lucy Mason. Email Lucy at lucymasonlifecoaching@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list to receive the log in details Free and welcome to all at any time.
Aug. 26 — Slide Presentation: A Road Suited to the Times — The Columbia River Highway at 100, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom (register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a9x79neJSv2VISb3kCBYvw). Sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society; presented by Matthew Cowan and Doug Kenck-Crispin. Free and open to all.
Aug. 26 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Aug. 27 — QLife Regular Board Meeting, noon via Google Hangouts, meet.google.com/hyw-spwp-aci.
Aug. 27-30 — Skyline Foundation Virtual “Shine On!” Event. Register at bid-pal.net/shineonskyline. Silent auction and direct donations. More info at 509-637-2602 or shineon@myskylinehealth.
Sept. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Virtual Cancer Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m. For more inf, contact Haley Martin, BSW, 541-506-6927 or Haleym@mcmc.net. Meets the first Tuesday of the month.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheD-allesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 27, Christa Rude, Early Learning Hub, early learning and childcare in the COVID-19 environment. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.