Vernon Labsch, above left, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, July 20, at his home south of The Dalles. A World War II veteran of the Army and Navy, Labsch served over 20 years. He was joined in celebration by local national guard soldiers, who gave him a ride in one of their vehicles.
