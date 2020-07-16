The Hood River County 4-H and FFA youth livestock auction will take place online this year.
The annual event is a highlight for 4-H and FFA members at the Hood River County Fair. The 2020 fair was canceled because of COVID-19, but the Hood River Youth Auction Committee has been working on ways for youth to market their animals.
“Even with all the challenges and obstacles that our youth have faced this year, we are very proud how they have made adjustments and overcome the changes,” said Toria Johnston, action committee member.
The virtual auction will open at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 and starts to close at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24. Those interested in bidding are asked to register at hryauction.fairwire.com — preregistration is encouraged. Photos and videos will be available on the auction website once it opens, said Johnston. Proxy bids can be placed at any time.
Those wishing to donate to the auction pool should email hryouthauction@gmail.com, as should those with questions regarding the event.
The auction pool, explained Christie Zeman, committee member, is funded by those who wish to support youth but not purchase an animal. The money will be used to bid on animals “so everyone can have a successful fair,” she said.
For more details, visit the Hood River Youth Auction Committee Facebook page.
Horse events planned
While the 2020 Hood River County Fair is canceled, there will be a ranch sorting competition beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 (clinic starts at 3:30 p.m.) and again on Saturday, July 25 beginning at 10 a.m. A three-person branding competition happens Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. Additionally, the Lions food wagon will be at the event to support the fair. For more information, email hrfair@hrecn.net.
