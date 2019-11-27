Serious Theater presents “A Weekend after Thanksgiving Christmas Show,” a 1940s radio-style version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” This production, adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, features live sound effects and music.
All ages are welcome to join the “WBFR Playhouse of the Air” studio audience at Zion Lutheran Church.
“We hope this will become an annual season tradition,” said Serious Theater’s artistic director, Garry Estep.
Performances are 8 p.m. on Friday Nov. 29 (following the Christmas Tree lighting), 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 30, and 2 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 1.
All performances are at Sawyer Hall, located in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church at the corner of 10th and Union.
Admission is by donation and a drawing for a $100 holiday gift basket will be held at each show.
For more information, contact serioustheaterdalles@gmail.com.
