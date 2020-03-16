It’s a little ... too quiet.
As communities respond to COVID-19 and official and unofficial closures and protocols, life has greatly changed in the past week in the Gorge and every community around the globe. It changed in the hours just before presstime; please bear with us.
Baristas were serving up coffee, cooks prepared meals, barkeeps poured pints, and people gathered in cafes and pubs to partake with other people -- but that’s changed as of Monday afternoon. Events such as the winter bowling tournament at Orchard Lanes and the monthly community run at Shortt Supply went on as usual. Pastors gave their sermons to people seated in socially distant places in the pews.
“We’re all in this together — just a little farther apart,” reads a placard on the counter at Dog River Cafe.
Life does go on, though word of changes in what’s happening and not happening keep coming our way, and we will track those at hoodrivernews.com.
Meanwhile, the list of closures seems to include everything, everywhere: Schools, government offices (and their meetings), some churches, more and more businesses, and virtually all public places — visitor center, library, senior center, pool, and galleries and museums.
“Our rituals and relationships are in upheaval,” Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter said on Sunday.
Unfortunately, it’s true. Hood River News wants to try to stem that. The absence of activity and congregation leaves the Hood River News literally at a loss: With so much closed, canceled or postponed, there is a great deal less for us to cover, in stories or photos. True, we can do much on the phone, and continue to use that channel. (Covering ... when you sneeze or cough is important, but covering — as in getting info into the paper — is also important.)
An invitation
Some of what you read in this edition might be unavailable or outdated, as closures and other decisions have come to us very rapidly. With all this shifting, known and yet-to-be known, we issue the following invitation:
Contact us with what you know.
We rely now, more than ever, on what our readers send us, on the tips and news of note that form this vibrant community.
True, this invitation is right in line with this paper’s long-standing practice of accepting a wide variety of press releases, public notices, meeting notices, social notes, club and sports reports and the like, as well as essays, op-ed pieces and, of course, letters to the editor. Readers’ long-standing role as information providers is what keeps us going.
But this is the time to take it up a notch or two, since meetings, games, concerts, lectures and the whole range of community gatherings are simply not happening. We can’t as easily come to you, so feel free to come to us. Contact info is on A1. We’ve tried to update and make note of the COVID-caused changes, but we won’t be able to catch everything. “Call first” to make sure an event is still going.
That way, you will know for sure, and it’s a way for folks organizing these events to get feedback and stay connected.
‘Coping with COVID’
We are open to just about anything (staff discretion to publish, and right-to-edit, still prevail) but, as we see, it your input will come in three main forms:
First, keep letting us know about events, or results or details of events that have happened.
Second, tell us about canceled events, meetings or other gatherings, and what would have been discussed and, broader still, what your organization is doing long-term, be it ongoing projects or things happening this spring or in the summer.
We know groups look ahead — they have to. Now is the time to tip us off to what’s down the road, even if the details have yet to be fully worked out.
Third, let us know how are you and your family, business, or group is responding to COVID-19 and official and unofficial restrictions on gathering with other people and other impacts of social distancing. We’re calling this “Coping With COVID.”
There’s more ...
Keep sending your Happenings and Gatherings, as appropriate.
Lastly, remember that events you see in the paper, though called off or postponed, remain vital parts of who we are. A play, exhibit, or other gathering is still a product of peoples’ hard work, and the disappointment and regret at cancellation or not finishing adds to that fact.
As you read about them, consider how important these events are to our community, when they either resume or sometime later the same folks involved create something new to enjoy.
