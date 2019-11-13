American Legion Vice Commander Dennis Leonard, present at both events, rang the ceremonial bell 11 times at 11 a.m., to start the Nov. 11 service attended by about 40 people.
The flags of every branch of the armed forces stood in silent reminder of service.
Chaplain Carl Casey of American Legion spoke of the “infinite dedication and bravery” of veterans, and in his invocation asked God “for peace and strength to all who have served and who are serving now.”
Navy veteran Nick Kirby said “a history lesson is always a good idea” at Veterans Day, and recounted how the tradition has roots in Egyptian society and in the Magna Carta, with an enduring belief in all cultures of honoring “the citizen soldier,” a sentiment affirmed via American Legion and other groups today.
Navy veteran Larry Broschart of Hood River spoke of his role in the commissioning support committee for the USS Oregon, a vessel under construction on the east coast. It’s the third time, and the first since the 1940s, the Naval fleet will have a craft named for Oregon. The Navy covers some costs, but not all, for observances around the commissioning of the USS Oregon, likely in 2022. Financial donation information can be found at ussoregonssn793.org.
The attendance at Monday’s event was smaller than past years, leading Casey to comment, “I’d like to see this really gain a large audience, like our Memorial Day observance.”
He called on veterans in the assemblage to stand for a second time, so their friends, family and neighbors could pay them tribute.
The Elks breakfast raised more than $5,000 for veteran support services including a newly-formed support group.
Part of the noise and hubbub at the event, which filled the upper and lower dining areas, was the popular raffle prize selection. The breakfast is free, but Elks looks to raise funds through donations and raffle tickets.
‘It means support’
The band The Sceptres played a reliable rotation of rock and blues tunes as people dined.
It wasn’t too noisy to talk, and that’s what guys like Lloyd Frasier, Roger Nelson and Fred Jette did, over coffee.
Frasier served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne, in Vietnam in 1968, including surviving the Tet Offensive.
“It’s good place to be from — away from,” said Frasier, a retired Oregon State Trooper. “I try not to think about it.”
He gathers Friday mornings for coffee with other veterans at The Ranch on the Heights.
“It’s other guys who understand. It’s good seeing all these people here.”
Veterans Day gatherings like the breakfast represents support, he said.
“When we came back from Nam we didn’t have much, and it’s important now we do.”
“I think it’s great to have the camaraderie where everyone gets together and greets each other,” said Jette, a Navy veteran, of Hood River. “Kind of like a brotherhood.
“I’ve hesitated to come to these things because I was out before Vietnam and I always felt I really didn’t belong,” Jette said. “I was never shot at or anything like some of these other guys, but I was looking around wondering what it would be like to have every one of these guys tell their stories about where they were and what happened. Some of them went through a lot of stuff.”
“I think mostly what it means to me is the fact I get to enjoy it with all my friends who also serve,” said Roger Nelson, of Dee, a Marine who served eight years, including two in Vietnam as an automotive mechanic.
One veteran who had a special role at the breakfast was Eric Akin, who served in the Army and works as Veterans Service Officer for Hood River County.
“It means the world. I love helping veterans,” Akin said.
“I help them get benefits, loans, anything they need. I help organize and get them on the right track, from homelessness to just needing someone to talk to.”
He sees the event as one more channel to reach out Navy veteran — “an opportunity to raise awareness.”
“It gets me out there so they can put a face to a name, and know about their services here in the Gorge.”
