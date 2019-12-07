Margo Parker is “retiring” from her 27 years of volunteering with the American Red Cross blood drives, but she will still roll up her sleeves.
Every two months.
Nearing 18 gallons, Parker will be a donor forever, but no longer the Red Cross Bloodmobile coordinator. Parker stepped away officially on Nov. 29 with the annual Thanksgiving Week blood drive at Hood River Elks Lodge, but not before giving blood again.
Hers was one of 62 units donated at the Elks drive, short of the goal of 68.
The numbers matter to Parker, who took to the phones every time a blood drive was imminent, in an effort to rally as many donors as possible — with mixed results.
But Parker also came away from the Nov. 29 drive with something she called “very exciting”: Five of the 62 donations were first-time donors.
“Usually it’s maybe one or two, so that felt really good,” Parker said.
She said 90 people had scheduled an appointment, meaning close to a third of those who said they would donate did not come to the latest donation opportunity.
And then there is the phoning:
“You can never get anybody anymore. No one answers their phone, because of the robocalls,” she said. “People don’t answer, even local numbers.”
Parker, who lives near Hood River and stays active with Tai Chi and water aerobics, said she was ready for a break.
“I have really loved doing it and helping a lot of people, but it’s just time,” said Parker. “It’s every two months, not something I have to do every day, but it was just time. I got to the point where instead of being excited about doing it, I was thinking, ‘Oh, not again.’
“I just feel I need to get someone else on board to do this. After 27 years I think I should,” said Parker, who took over in 1992 from Winifred Niemeth. She got involved when she was working and lived in Parkdale.
“I was bowling with a friend who mentioned it, and Winifred had me get started making phone calls, and when Winifred decided to retire, she talked me into doing it,” Parker said. “I was an empty nester, I didn’t have anything going on other than working a few days a week. I had been an EMT before and I enjoyed doing things like that, so it was the perfect place for me.”
Her husband, Charles, worked for years as a forester with the United States Forest Service, and when the Parkers lived in Silver Lake east of LaPine, she gained EMT training and was able to find part-time work wherever they relocated.
“I’m going to help out in the future, but I told the Red Cross this was the last time I want my name on the posters and such,” Parker said.
One regular donor has indicated his willingness to step into the role, but the assignment has not been confirmed, according to Parker.
