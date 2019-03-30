The staged reading of “Pygmailion,” presented by Plays For Non-Profits, closes this weekend. The benefit for the History Museum of Hood River County and the Library Foundation was underwritten by Hood River resident Elaine Johnson, a patron of local non-profits. She helped fund the show in memory of her late husband, Scott.
“It’s mainly for the support of the museum,” said Johnson, “and the arts in general. It’s so neat to have such talent here in this small community. There’s so much going on. It’s so amazing.”
“I know the ‘Pygmalion’ story, but always the music of ‘My Fair Lady’,” said Johnson, who would see the staged reading for the first time on March 29.
Johnson has supported other Plays For Non-Profits shows and the Museum’s “Cemetery Tales” productions in memory of Scott, who died in 2014, and was in “Cemetery Tales” in 2012, portraying the late Luhr Jensen.
