Tickets prices are $25 general admission and kids 12 and under $15. Preferred Seating tickets are also available for $75 (includes a glass of wine/beer, appetizers at a pre-concert party with Meyer at 2:30 p.m.).
Tickets are on sale now at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River, by emailing unitedway@gorge.net, by calling 541-386-6100 or at the door at the concert. This concert sold out last year so purchasing tickets prior to the concert is recommended. There will also be a raffle with proceeds benefiting UWCG.
To learn more or contribute to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, contact unitedway@gorge.net or call 541-386-6100.
Rather than supporting just one person or one charity, the agency unites individuals and combines resources to spread the funds across the entire Columbia Gorge — providing a community safety net while also catalyzing community change, said a press release.
For more information about UWCG, visit UnitedWayColumbiaGorge.org.
