Four one-acts that use comedy to look at serious matters of aging and how adult children relate to their parents take the stage starting Friday in Hood River.
Season two of Adult Center Theater gets going with the quartet of short plays directed by Irene Fields, long a familiar actor in the Hood River area.
The plays include two duets and two ensembles:
- “Mimi and Me,” about a new friendship between a lonely retirement home resident and an earnest young woman, with MaryAnn Pauline and Leticia Valle
- “The Hotel Lobbyist,” about a test of wills between a woman and her elderly mother, with Lois Bancroft and Lorre Chester-Re
- In “At the Diner With Dad,” with Harold McBain, Sandy Camillucci and Valle, a waitress is witness to a subtle comeuppance after off-setting acts of kindness and insensitivity by father and daughter
- In “Old Flames,” a couple receives a lesson in modern romance from a set of elders. In this show are Michael Beckner, Roger Blashfield, Lorre Chester-Rea, Gary Fields and Kirby Neumann-Rea.
Local thespians founded Adult Center Theater in early 2018. “Parents and Their Adult Children” starts ACT’s second season.
Fields and her husband, Gary, created the set, with help from stage manager Kathy Williams.
TICKETS AND TIMES
“Parents and Their Adult Children,” runs April 26-28 and May 3-5 at Hood River Valley Adult Center, on the Heights on Sterling Court, just off Brookside Manor, west of 12th Street.
Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Tickets at the door are $10 for evening shows, and 2 p.m. matinees on April 28 and May 5.
