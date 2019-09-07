On Aug. 25, 10 kids attended an Art for Kids event with Jordan Kim, a local mixed media collage artist at Found and Rewound. This event was hosted by Adams Creek Cohousing, a cohousing community being designed in Hood River that has developed a vision for a safe and supportive community for families.
The art project was a mixed media exercise beginning with a blank canvas. The kids added some thoughtful words of encouragement and support such as “You can do it” and “Be brave,” said a press release. Several layers of writing, tissue paper, paint and finally a stencil figure were applied to the canvases. The kids learned about different artistic materials, collage, warm and cool colors, layering, sharing and letting go of perfectionism.
Learn about cohousing and upcoming events at www.adamscreekcohousing.com. For a tour of the site, located at located at 1419 Sherman Ave. in Hood River, contact friends@adamscreekcohousing.com.
