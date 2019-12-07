The adventure that comes with a library is the theme of the first message on the new signboard at Hood River County Library’s State Street main branch.
The sign, installed by the front entrance last week, points to events and activities in the library’s December programming, including the Writing Group meeting weekly on Thursdays from 3-4:30 p.m. Join writers in the Gorge for this informal writing group in the Columbia Room in the library.
Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; come for tea, cookies and a lively discussion facilitated by Tara Westover.
Family Maker Night focuses on quill cards at the Hood River Library Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.; all ages with parental supervision. Create holiday cards using a paper craft called quilling. Young children can work on simplified projects.
The library has also introduced Kanopy, the library’s new free movie streaming service: Stream, movies, documentaries, education materials and kids movies for free using your library card.
Makerspace Open Play is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come check out all the tools in the Makerspace. This in an opportunity to explore the tools without instruction.
For more adventures, the library has also developed a “Library of Things.” The collection supports lifelong learning and creativity by providing the physical tools necessary to explore new areas of interest and learn new skills.
The library has also begun circulating Wi-Fi hotspots and will be checking out Science, Technology, Engineering and Math kits as well as a Nintendo Switch in December.
Want to suggest an item to add to the collection or donate a gently used item? Visit hoodriverlibrary.org/services/library-of-things.
The Hood River Library is located at 502 State St., Hood River. Visit hoodriverlibrary.org for more information.
