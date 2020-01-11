Hood River’s only full-size indoor “Glow in the Dark” 18-hole mini-golf course will open its doors again for the next three weekends.
“This totally neon-lit mini-golf course offers 18 unique and entertaining holes that will be a fun challenge for all ages,” said a press release. The family activity is hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at Ninth and State streets.
All proceeds go towards Immanuel’s middle school and senior high youth ministries. Hours are Jan. 10, 5-8 p.m., Jan. 11, 2-8 p.m., Jan. 17, 5-8 p.m., Jan. 18, 2-8 p.m., Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. and Jan. 25, 2-8 p.m.
Cost is $5 per person for 18 holes. For more details go to www.ImmanuelHR.org.
