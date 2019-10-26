Sometimes, one goes to a play to see local people taking up interesting roles; or to be touched by a timeless romance; or to feel a shiver down the spine.
With “An Evening of Poe,” it might be all three at once.
“Evening of Poe” is an adaptation of several works by Edgar Allan Poe, crafted into a single narrative story, woven of poetry, dance and classic short stories — some narrated by Poe in his older and younger selves.
The show will be presented at Columbia Center for the Arts Nov. 8-9. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m., and they are the only two shows.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students and seniors, and are available at the CCA lobby (215 Cascade Ave.), Waucoma Bookstore and the door.
Zora Richardson, 16, of The Dalles, wrote this stage adaptation of Poe’s classics The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, and more. She is a participant in CCA’s Teen Theatre Apprenticeship run by Sullivan Mackintosh, acting artistic director.
“Evening of Poe,” though, isn’t a teen production — it’s performed by local actors from several generations.
“Working on this production has been an absolute delight,” said Richardson, who has been on stage in a number of CCA and The Dalles-area productions. “I hope with this show to share my love of Poe’s delightfully creepy stories with the community.”
The show is recommended for most ages; some younger children may be frightened. Also in the cast: Marc Harvey, Theo Levine, Jenny Howard, Sofie Bieker, Rosemary Shephardson, Jesse Harkin and Isaac Zettler.
