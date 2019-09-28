The Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) will host an art show celebrating the best artwork produced by Mid-Columbia River Gorge area artists. The Best of the Gorge exhibition runs Oct. 1-26 at CCA, located at 215 Cascade Ave.
“We are continuing the Best of the Gorge to showcase the quality and diversity of artists who live and work in the Columbia Gorge,” said Carolyn Smith, gallery manager.
“CCA’s Best of the Gorge show is the premiere show featuring the fine art work created by residents of our Mid-Columbia area — paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and more.”
Christopher Pothier serves as juror. Participating artists are Myrna Anderson, Sally Bills Bailey, Kathy Baldwin, Laurel Bushman, Daniel Dancer, Stephen Datnoff, Dawn Elle, Kit Garoutte, Brooks Heard, James Henderson, Nancy Houfek Brown, Randye Jensen, Robyn Johnsen, Christine Knowles, Calley Lovett, Jeanne Morgan, Jan Muir, Cathleen Rehfeld, Alan Root, Genevieve Scholl, Jen Smith, Cleo Sterling, Luke Tucker and Ellen Vorster.
The Lobby Gallery will have the works of Ted Olson.
Olson has been making paintings for 40 years in a style referred to as emotive landscape. He brings his impressions of these landscapes to life in oil paintings on panel.
Claire Dibble will have an exhibit in the Nook of some of her photos taken on her solo kayaking journey down the Columbia River.
First Friday artist reception Oct. 4
The opening of the show will be celebrated at an evening reception on Oct. 4, the month’s First Friday event downtown, from 6-8 p.m.
Pothier will be in attendance and will award the prizes at 6:30 p.m. and share what he saw in the prize-winning pieces. The exhibition artists will be in attendance as well.
At 7 p.m., there will be a talk in the theater by Dibble, who is in the midst of her Source to Sea Kayak journey down the Columbia River.
This event is free and open to the public.
